Camp Reveal sold to new owners

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Camp Reveal in Vanderburgh County has been sold to new owners.
Officials with the Evansville Rescue Mission put out a joint press release with the new owners, Greener Pastures Ministries, on Monday.
They say the sale of Camp Reveal to Greener Pastures Ministries became final on Sept. 12, and that the deal has closed.
Greener Pastures Ministries is a local ministry and was founded by Kevin and Shawna Bittner. They say they plan to continue the legacy of Camp Reveal, and to continue to offer many of the programs that have previously been offered by the Evansville Rescue Mission, while also expanding its ministry outreach in the future.
“The Evansville Rescue Mission Board of Directors and I could not be more pleased with the outcome of this sale. It was our goal throughout the entire process to find a buyer that would carry on the good work that our founder, Dr. Ernest “Pappy” Reveal began 96 years ago," says ERM President/CEO Tracy Gorman.
“We are humbled that God would entrust us with the stewardship of this amazing property that has been the site of life change for tens of thousands of people since 1927. We are excited to expand our current Summer Day Camp program and additional youth programs; to offer the facility to the community in various rental forms; and to partner with local supporters to help us revitalize the inner-city youth camping programs," Shawna Bittner says.
Hahn Kiefer Real Estate Services brokered the transaction of the 105-acre camp.