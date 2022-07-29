Camper on Ohio River sand bar taking on water as river rises

Heavy rainfall in the Evansville area is causing the waters of the Ohio River to rise.

The rain has been a much-needed break from dry conditions in the area, but it could mean trouble for a camper that was placed on the sand bar that appeared in the Ohio River's waters.

As of around 8:30 a.m. Friday, emergency personnel checking on the camper said that "it appeared to be taking on water."

Due to the rising waters, the entire sandbar is expected to be submerged at some point today.

No one is inside the camper, which was placed on the sand bar just over a week ago.

Officials are working to get the camper removed from the water as soon as possible. On Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District, issued a notice of violation to the responsible party, so that the camper doesn't impede river traffic as the water level rises.

Our Evansville Tower Cam is currently keeping an eye on the camper. You can click here to see a view from the tower cam.