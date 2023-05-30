Cancer Pathways Midwest hosting 6th-annual Tri-State Cancer Survivors Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville nonprofit organization that provides support for individuals impacted by cancer is hosting an annual event in June.
Cancer Pathways Midwest will be hosting its 6th-annual Tri-State Cancer Survivor Day on June 4.
The event is happening at the National Guard Armory on East Division Street in Evansville.
The schedule of events for the day includes registrations at 12:30 p.m., activities at 1 p.m., a Trail of Hope Walk at 2:30 p.m., and Boom Squad at 3 p.m.
You can check out the video interview for more information, or visit cancerpathwaysmidwest.org.