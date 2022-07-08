 Skip to main content
Candlelight vigil held for Mt. Vernon boy killed in firework accident

  • Updated
candlelight vigil

Community members gather at a candlelight vigil held for 11-year-old Camrynn McMichael on Thursday evening

There was a large turnout at a candlelight vigil held in Mt. Vernon, Indiana on Thursday evening.

The candlelight vigil was held at the Mt. Vernon riverfront for 11-year-old Camrynn McMichael, who recently died in a firework accident.

It was organized by members of Camrynn's school, West Elementary School. Attendees of the vigil were invited to wear "Wildcat" colors or attire.

"He was a very fun-loving boy - always willing to make somebody smile, any way, even if it's a mischievous way," one of Camrynn's teachers, De'Shea Kueber, said at the vigil. "He's just the kind of kid that everybody wants to be friends with - always smiling, always happy, always there to stick up for his friends."

Camrynn died late Sunday night in a tragic firework incident. Preliminary autopsy results ruled his death accidental.

A GoFundMe account was also set up to help the child's family pay for expenses. So far, it has raised more than $7,000.

A memorial service for Camrynn will be held on Sunday at the Denning Family Funeral home in Mt. Vernon, with visitations starting at 4 p.m. and the service at 7 p.m.

