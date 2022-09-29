Car catches on fire after driver crashes into cornfield following pursuit in Evansville, police say

A man was taken into custody after crashing his car in a corn field after a pursuit in Evansville, Indiana on Thursday, according to police.
The Indiana State Police says it started when a trooper tried to pull the man over along Covert Road for speeding.
ISP says that a short pursuit took place, but that the pursuit was terminated as the car continued to flee onto Weinbach Avenue.
According to ISP, the trooper would later spot the car after it had crashed into a corn field near Weinbach Avenue and Waterworks Road.
The Evansville Fire Department was called to the scene to prevent a large fire from breaking out in the field after the car burst into flames.
During a search of the vehicle, police say they found a BB gun.
According to ISP, the man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The driver's identity and any potential charges against him haven't been released at this time.