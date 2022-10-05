Car crashes into power pole in northwest Vanderburgh County

Crews were at the scene of a crash involving a power pole in Vanderburgh County on Wednesday.
Officials with the German Township Fire Department said their crews were on the scene of the crash around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
They say it happened in the area of Big Cynthiana Road and Plainview Drive.
According to the fire department, minor injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
A photo shared by the fire department shows a power pole was snapped in half.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office and AMR also responded to the scene.
No other details were released.