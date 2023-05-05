Car damages Evansville auto parts store

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police are investigating a property damage crash that left an O'Reilly Auto Parts store damaged.
44News has confirmed a driver caused some serious damage to an O'Reilly Auto Parts on South Green River Road with their car around 6:00 p.m. Thursday evening.
Emergency first-responders were on scene to asses the damage and check on the driver of the vehicle.
It was initially reported as an accident with injuries. No word on the extent of the injuries or how many people were in the car.
We've learned the building commissioner was on scene and deemed the building safe.
44News reached out by phone to the O'Reilly's they tells us the store is operating with normal business hours.