Car flips, snaps power pole in crash on North First Avenue in Evansville

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...South wind gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois not included in the High Wind Warning. Southwest Indiana, and the Pennyrile region of western Kentucky. * WHEN...Tuesday from midday to late evening. * IMPACTS...Tree limbs may be knocked down, travel in high profile vehicles may be difficult. Power outages are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration. &&