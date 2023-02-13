 Skip to main content
Car flips, snaps power pole in crash on North First Avenue in Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0

First responders were called to a bad crash where a car flipped in Evansville on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Monday, near the intersection at North First Avenue and Morgan Avenue.

A witness at the scene sent us photos that show the vehicle flipped, and a power pole snapped into pieces. Our crew at the scene says someone else's car was hit as well.

Authorities had the road totally blocked off while cleaning up. By about 3:50, most of the road was opened back up.

Stay with us on-air and online for updates.

