Car smashed after apparently being hit by piece of building in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A car was badly damaged in downtown Evansville after apparently being hit by a piece of debris that came off of a building.
Our 44News crew checked out the scene on Friday morning, by the old Hilliard Lyons building at the corner of SE 4th Street and Main Street.
Several parking spots could be seen blocked off with red caution tape, with the roof and back windshield of one vehicle totally pulverized. White siding could be seen near the vehicle, which appears to have come off of the deteriorating portion on the back of the building that houses a stairwell.
44News has reached out to the building commission on the incident, and we're waiting to hear back.
It's unclear when exactly the damage happened, or if anyone was injured.
You can see some photos from the scene below. We will continue to provide any updates on this developing story.