Car smashed by tree brought down in Evansville storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Severe weather is causing damage across the Tri-State Thursday.
We've received reports of flooding and damage here in Evansville, including one vehicle that was smashed by a large tree.
The photo you see here was shared with us by a viewer, and shows a red car severely damaged by the fallen tree. We're told this happened in the Haynie's Corner area.
Thankfully, it doesn't appear that anyone was inside the car.
As of about 10:30 a.m., CenterPoint Energy said that around 16,000 customers were without power from the storms.
If you see any storm damage around the Tri-State and can safely capture a picture, you can submit your photos to us on our See It, Snap It, Share It page.