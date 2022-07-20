Cars heat up quickly in soaring temperatures

Soaring temperatures can turn dangerous in a matter of minutes, especially for children.
Within minutes, temperatures sizzle inside a car, so experts are reminding parents and guardians just how deadly this heat can be.
Data shows that 11 children in the US have died in hot cars so far this year. Some were left in cars by caregivers, and others simply got in a car on their own.
Just last year, 23 children were killed inside a hot car. In 2018, America saw the most fatalities with 54.
Children’s bodies heat up much faster than adults' bodies do. Researchers say even on an 86 degree day, it would only take about 10 minutes for the inside of a car to reach a dangerous 105 degrees.
Experts also say the younger the child is, the more susceptible they are to heat-related injuries.
While 56% of hot car fatalities are from unknowingly leaving kids in hot cars. However, 26% of them are from children gaining access to a vehicle on their own.
So, parents and caregivers are reminded to keep cars locked, keys out of reach of children, and check cars in the area immediately if your child is ever unaccounted for.