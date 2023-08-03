Casey's General Store evacuated in Princeton after filling with smoke

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEVV) — A Casey's General Store in Princeton was evacuated on Thursday.
Firefighters were called to a report of smoke inside the Casey's General Store on South Main Street around 9:30 a.m.
When crews arrived they found the convenience store full of smoke, with customers and employees already evacuated.
Upon further investigation, firefighters found that a problem with the HVAC system had filled the building with smoke.
Crews were able to shut down the system and ventilate the building before clearing the scene.
No injuries were reported.