Castle High School cancels Friday classes after gun search

Friday classes are canceled at Castle High School in Warrick County.
A letter was sent out to parents from the principal saying a gun was possibly brought into the school multiple times this week, and the weapon may still be in the school.
The letter goes on to say Warrick County Sheriff's Deputies and school administrators searched the school throughout Thursday evening. As of 10:40 a.m. Friday no gun had been located, but authorities were continuing to search.
School officials say the cancelation was made out of an abundance of caution. Officials with the sheriff's office tell us no direct threat was ever made against the school.
WCSC will communicate with families as information becomes available.