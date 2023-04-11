Castle High School student arrested for prank

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A Castle High School senior is facing felony criminal charges after being caught pretending to be a student at Central High School on Monday, according to police.
Logan Payne is facing a level six felony charge, which can carry a six month to 2.5 year prison sentence. According to EVSC police, Payne told a Central High School student he was there on a dare from his friends. After leaving the school during the first class period, Payne was later arrested at his house in Newburgh for felony criminal trespassing.
While picking his grandson up from Central High School, Gary Bradfield told 44News ”[Payne] should be reprimanded of course, but I think that’s a little harsh.”
Tyrice Bradley, a Central High School freshman, said ”that’s kind of wild. You shouldn’t be trying to go inside of people’s schools and mess around and stuff, but maybe the punishment don’t have to be that harsh.”
Some are worried about the long-term effects that a felony charge would have for Payne.
Wyatt Majors, also a freshman at Central, said ”I think a felony is kind of a lot. It’s going to be there for the rest of his life. He’s going to go get a job, and they’re going to be like 'what did you get a felony for?'”
Payne was released from jail on Tuesday on the condition that he stay off EVSC property and not attend EVSC events. Payne's initial hearing is set for April 14.