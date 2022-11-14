Castle Marching Knights place 2nd in Class AAA Division at Bands of America Grand National Championships

Members of Castle High School's marching band program received some impressive results during their performance at the Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis over the weekend.
The Castle Marching Knights placed 2nd in the Class AAA Division, placing 12th overall in the nation as a result of their efforts this weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Marching Knights also received the "Best Visuals Award" for their performance.
According to Castle Bands, the Castle Marching Knights were also given the distinct honor of being invited to march in the 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade.