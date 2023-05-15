Celebrating National Salvation Army Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — This week, May 15 - May 21, is National Salvation Army week as they will celebrate their 69th anniversary.
The first National Salvation Army Week was declared in 1954 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
And since 1954, this special week has celebrated the history and good work done by our nation's largest non-governmental social service provider.
All across Indiana there will be festivities to celebrate; they include official declarations, open houses, storytelling, fundraisers, and food drives.
Last year, The Salvation Army Indiana Division provided more than 2.2 million meals to hungry Hoosiers, and almost 120,000 safe nights of shelter.
This Sunday Evansville’s Salvation Army will be hosting their ‘Walking for Dreams’ campaign The walk is meant to encourage supporters and community members to help unlock matching gifts made available from generous donors. They need your help by the community participating as donors, walkers, and supporters.
44News spoke with Evansville Salvation Army’s Director of Community Engagement, Alex Rahman, on where the walk starts, “ It will actually start downtown alongside a lot of other nonprofits. It’ll be on the Bally’s a River front Plaza, with 24 nonprofits, I believe. We'll have a booth there and everyone will be encouraged to come out and walk. Get to know all the nonprofits and learn about their mission and really we’re all working towards the same cause.”
With a presence in every county in Indiana, there is much to celebrate during National Salvation Army Week.