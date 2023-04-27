Celebration of life planned for Evansville murder victim

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Plans have been made to honor the memory of an Evansville man who was recently murdered.
A celebration of life is being planned for Manuel Heaton, who died at the age of 27-years-old on April 22.
The celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 4. It's happening at the Alexander Funeral Home at 2115 Lincoln Ave. in Evansville
The plans for the celebration of life event were shared by Heaton's father on Facebook, who's remembering his son as "an incredible life sparked by kindness and joy."
Heaton's body was found at the Blue Grass Fish and Wildlife Area in Warrick County, leading to the arrest of 40-year-old Johnathon Buza, also of Evansville, on charges of murder.