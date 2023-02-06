Celebration of life planned for Evansville woman after authorities say her brother fatally hit her with a van

End of life ceremonies are being planned for an Evansville woman after authorities said her brother fatally struck her with a van.
According to her obituary, a celebration of life will be planned for Faith Georges at the Blue Grass Church on Saturday, followed by an open fellowship and a service in Faith's memory.
Georges died at the hospital on Thursday, after authorities said he brother, 60-year-old Daniel Brian Smith, hit her with a van, killing her.
Smith was booked into the jail over the weekend on charges of reckless homicide and driving on a suspended license. Smith had been arrested shortly after the incident took place, but was in the hospital for due to an unrelated medical condition.
Right now, Smith remains in the jail on a $10,000 bond. He's scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case on Wednesday at 1 p.m.