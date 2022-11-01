Celebration of Life planned for Vanderburgh County Deputy Jason Cutrell

Plans have been made to celebrate the life of a Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputy who had been battling cancer.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jason Cutrell passed away on Saturday at that age of 36 after battling cancer for more than two years.
Cutrell's obituary says a Celebration of Life will be held from him at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the O'Day Discovery Lodge at Burdette Park. Family and friends will gather before that for visitations at the Discovery Lodge.
According to Deputy Cutrell's obituary, in addition to serving as a deputy sheriff, he also was president of his law enforcement training academy class, a field training officer, and fought in Guns and Hoses three times.
Deputy Cutrell is survived by his wife, two sons, and other family members.
You can show support for the Cutrell family by sending flowers or sharing a memory on Deputy Cutrell's dignitymemorial.com page.
A benefit hockey game that will support Deputy Cutrell's family is also planned by the Evansville Hoses hockey team for Nov. 12.