CenterPoint Energy customers will see decrease in electric bills, company says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — CenterPoint Energy customers in Indiana should see slight savings on their electric bills beginning this month, the utility announced Wednesday.
CenterPoint Energy says the savings are the result of the company’s securitization pilot, which allows for the removal of the remaining value of its A.B. Brown coal plant assets from customer rates.
According to a statement from CenterPoint, residential customers using about 900 kWh per month are expected to see a nearly $5 bill credit per month on their bills.
CenterPoint Energy says its the first utility company in Indiana to use securitization financing, but that the practice has saved utility customers millions of dollars in dozens of states.
"In 2021, legislation was passed in Indiana allowing for a securitization pilot program to benefit CenterPoint Energy’s Indiana electric customers. The company advocated for the opportunity to demonstrate how this tool could save customers money over traditional utility financing," a statement from CenterPoint Energy says. "CenterPoint Energy plans to retire the A.B. Brown coal units 1 and 2 in October 2023 as part of its long-term electric generation transition plan. The remaining value of the coal plants and other qualified costs are financed through the issuance of these securitization bonds at a lower long-term interest rate."
For more information on CenterPoint Energy’s long-term electric generation transition plan, you can visit Centerpointenergy.com/smartenergyfuture.