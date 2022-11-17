CenterPoint Energy offers safety and energy-saving tips as temperatures drop

Utility officials in the Evansville area are offering safety and energy-saving tips as temperatures decline.
CenterPoint Energy offered the tips on Thursday and said it was in an effort to help customers lower their heating bills while also staying safe during the cold weather.
Energy-Saving Tips
- Make sure your heating system is operating safely and efficiently. An annual inspection and tune-up is recommended, and make sure it is performed by a qualified technician.
- Change or clean your furnace filter regularly. Good air flow is essential for maximizing the efficiency and life of your furnace.
- Turn down the thermostat. Lower it by 10 degrees at night or when you’re away for at least eight hours. You can potentially save 10% on your space heating costs. With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule.
- Make your home more airtight to keep warm air in and cold air out. Use caulk or weather-stripping to seal leaks around doors, windows and other openings such as pipes or ducts. Close fireplace dampers when not in use so you don’t lose heat.
- Keep curtains and blinds open during the day to allow the sun’s heat to warm your house. Close curtains and blinds at night so you don’t lose heat when the sun goes down.
Safety Tips
- Use space heaters safely. Use a space heater with an automatic shut-off, and keep children, pets and all items at least three feet away. A space heater that uses gas, propane or wood should be vented to the outside. Stoves and ovens should never be used for space heating.
- Test your carbon monoxide (CO) and smoke alarms to make sure they work properly. Change batteries regularly. Alarms don’t last forever, so replace according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Know the signs of CO poisoning. Early symptoms such as headache and fatigue are similar to the flu, but without a fever. Continued CO exposure can lead to more severe headaches, dizziness, nausea, difficulty thinking clearly and fainting. If everyone in a household is experiencing symptoms, it may be CO poisoning. Get fresh air immediately and call 911.
- Immediately report a suspected natural gas leak. If you smell the “rotten egg” odor of natural gas, immediately leave on foot, go to a safe location and call both 911 and CenterPoint Energy at 800-227-1376. Don’t use electric switches/outlets, phones (including cell phones), drive or start a car inside or close to the location, or do anything that could cause a spark.
CenterPoint says that customers who may have trouble paying their bills can set up a payment arrangement and find out if energy assistance is available. More information can be found on centerpointenergy.com.