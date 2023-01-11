CenterPoint Energy power line maintenance postponed until further notice

Work that CenterPoint Energy crews were previously scheduled to begin on Wednesday has been delayed.
Contractors with CenterPoint Energy had previously been scheduled to perform maintenance on power lines at North First Avenue and West Mill Road.
According to officials, that job has been delayed until further notice.
The work would have taken place from 9 a.m. t o 5 p.. and shut down the intersection completely.
A reschedule date hasn't been announced, but you can stay with 44News for that update.