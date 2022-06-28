CenterPoint Energy receives approval to build new gas turbines in Posey County

Officials with CenterPoint Energy say the utility company has received approval to construct two natural gas combustion turbines (CTs) in Posey County, Indiana.
CenterPoint says the approval is a key step in its plan to replace portions of its existing coal-fired generation fleet.
According to CenterPoint, the estimated $334 million natural gas facility will provide an output of 460 megawatts to replace the power supplied by the A.B Brown Power Plant's coal units, units 1 and 2, which will be retired in late 2023.
The new turbines will be constructed at the current site of the units in Posey County when they're retired.
CenterPoint officials say the approval of he new CTs won't have an immediate impact on customers' electric bills.
“Today’s approval will have no immediate impact on customer electric bills,” said Steve Greenley, Senior Vice President, Generation Development. “The recovery of the investments associated with the CTs will be requested through a future electric rate case. When combining the savings to be realized through securitization and other bill reductions associated with the added renewable investments, the average residential customer is estimated to see a bill impact of less than $10 per month for the total generation transition.”
Greenley said that while the utility is moving towards its goal of net zero on direct carbon emissions by 2035, there will remain a need for some "reliable, resilient and fast-ramping generation to operate around-the-clock when the sun and wind are insufficient to power the renewable resources.”
“While the combustion turbines may not run constantly, it is very likely they will operate several hours each day in order to supplement our renewable generation with a lower carbon solution, when renewable facilities are not at peak generating levels,” Greenley said.
For more information on CenterPoint Energy’s long-term electric generation transition plan, visit centerpointenergy.com.