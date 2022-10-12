CenterPoint Energy says customers will likely see increase in heating bills this winter

Officials with CenterPoint Energy say customers could see higher heating bills this winter, but that there are a few things they can do to combat rising prices.

A Wednesday news release from the company customers will likely see an incremental increase in their natural gas bills when compared to those of last winter, assuming normal winter weather, due primarily to natural gas market conditions.

CenterPoint Energy says that based on expected natural gas commodity costs and normal winter weather, customers can expect to pay on average $150 a month over the five-month heating season of November through March. By comparison, last year’s average bill amount for the five-month period was around $145 a month, according to CenterPoint.

“With the increase in natural gas prices, assuming our region experiences normal weather this heating season, customers should expect an incremental increase in their bills,” said Ashley Babcock, Vice President, Indiana and Ohio Gas. “While energy market prices have continued to rise over the last year, offsets such as the completion of the recovery of charges associated with Winter Storm Uri will likely help customers not experience the significant increase of last winter season.”

Officials with CenterPoint remind customers that the utility is not allowed to markup, nor profit, from the purchase and sale of natural gas.

CenterPoint Energy says it has several tools available to customers who may need help managing their bills:

Energy Assistance Program (EAP): State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median income should visit their local community action agency to sign up for the EAP. To apply for the EAP, customers should call 1-800-872-0371 to locate their nearest community action agency. Customers may also apply any time at the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority website at www.EAP.ihcda.in.gov.

Universal Service Program (USP): All eligible natural gas heating customers who apply and qualify for EAP will automatically be enrolled in the USP, which provides additional gas bill reductions that range from 15 to 32 percent of the total bill received (not including EAP benefits) in the months of December through May. The USP, which has been in place since 2005 is the result of a collaborative effort by CenterPoint Energy, Citizens Energy Group, the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, Citizens Action Coalition and a group representing industrial customers.

Due Date Extension and Payment Arrangement: These are two free offerings which are available to customers in need of a special payment plan on a temporary basis in order to keep service connected and manage energy costs.

Energy efficiency resources: CenterPoint Energy offers energy efficiency tips, appliance rebates and energy-saving tools to help customers lower their natural gas bills. All Indiana residential and small commercial natural gas customers are eligible. Visit www.centerpointenergy.com/smartsavings or call 1-866-240-8476 for a list of rebates, qualifying appliances and energy efficiency tips.

Budget Bill: Under this billing plan, a customer's estimated costs for a year of gas service are spread in equal monthly bill amounts for the year. This leveling of monthly bill amounts reduces the need to pay the full amount in the winter and spreads some of those higher bill charges into the non-heating months. Amounts are adjusted each summer for actual costs, and the customer’s credit or amount due rolls into the next Budget Bill payment for the next 12-month period. Customers can enroll for free on www.centerpointenergy.com or by calling 1-800-227-1376.

As a reminder, CenterPoint Energy will also be present at six upcoming "Access to Service Fair" events that are happening in Evansville throughout the winter season. During those event, representatives with CenterPoint will be on-hand to discuss bills with customers one-on-one.

CenterPoint Energy's Indiana South territory delivers natural gas to approximately 115,000 customers in multiple counties.