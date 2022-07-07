CenterPoint Energy warning customers of increase in disconnection scams

Officials with CenterPoint Energy are asking customers to stay on high alert for scams.
In a news release sent out Thursday, CenterPoint said it had received reports of increases in door-to-door, phone call, and text message scams.
According to CenterPoint, individuals impersonating members of the company have reportedly employed different tactics, like requests to check electric meters at customers' homes, and spoofing company phone numbers to threaten service disconnection.
CenterPoint Energy says it will never call a customer and demand payment over the phone to avoid immediate disconnection. The company also reminds customers that it will never ask for payments with a pre-paid debit card, gift card, or any form of cryptocurrency or third-party digital payment applications.
Additionally, all authentic CenterPoint Energy technicians and contractors will have a company badge to display when performing work.
“We encourage customers to remain on high alert as we continue to see utility scams on the rise across our service territories,” said Ashley Babcock, Vice President, Indiana and Ohio Gas. “Any customer who is approached with what they believe to be a scam should report the incident to CenterPoint Energy through our online Customer Service form.”
Depending on the particular scam, CenterPoint Energy says customers who believe they've been a victim can file a report with their local police agency, file a report with the FBI, or file a report with the Federal Trade Commission.