CenterPoint: Incorrect gas mixture caused carbon monoxide issues in southeast Indiana communities

Officials with CenterPoint Energy said Tuesday that an incorrect mixture of gas at one of the utility company's facilities contributed to carbon monoxide issues in several southeast Indiana communities back in December.
CenterPoint Energy said that homes and businesses in the southeast Indiana service areas of Clarksville, New Albany and Jeffersonville, experienced carbon monoxide issues on Dec. 24, 2022 - Christmas Eve. First responders in different areas were called to dozens of carbon monoxide related incidents on that day, according to reports.
According to Tuesday's statement from CenterPoint, the utility originally believed that there weren't any issues with its facility causing the problems. However, after a new investigation with help from a third-party, CenterPoint Energy says the root of the problem was discovered.
“Our investigation’s findings determined that there was an incorrect mixture of gas at our facility. A disproportionate amount of propane had been added into our natural gas system and, as such, contributed to the reports of carbon monoxide in the three communities. We regret that our initial indications were incorrect and accept responsibility for the error," Tuesday's statement from CenterPoint says in part.
CenterPoint Energy says the facility in question, the Jeffersonville propane air facility, will be shut down through the end of 2023 to prevent any further issues, though there are no signs that any incorrect mixture remains in the system.
In Tuesday's statement, CenterPoint Energy extended sincere apologies to affected customers, also thanking first responders and emergency personnel for their support and response to the carbon monoxide calls in Clarksville, New Albany, and Jeffersonville.
CenterPoint also noted that its investigation was conducted in coordination with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, and says it will continue to fully cooperate with any directives the IURC deems appropriate following its analysis of the event.