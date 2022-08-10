Ceremony held for hundreds of Indiana National Guard members deploying to Iraq

A deployment ceremony was held in Evansville on Tuesday afternoon for hundreds of Indiana National Guard soldiers who are headed to Iraq.
Tuesday's ceremony was held as a sendoff for approximately 300 members of the 1st Battalion, 163rd Field Artillery.
Dozens of family members, friends, and loved ones were in attendance at the ceremony to see off the soldiers for the large deployment, which marks the beginning of a nine-month mission assisting coalition security forces in Iraq.
A deployment this size hasn't been seen since 14 years ago, back in 2008.