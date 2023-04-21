Chandler Police Department swears in new chief, first-ever female assistant chief

CHANDLER, Ind. (WEVV) — Two members of the Chandler Police Department were sworn into new leadership roles this week.
The Chandler Police Department said that Kirk Tevault was sworn in as the department's new Chief of Police, with Jordan Carr taking on the role of Assistant Chief.
Carr moves up to her position from being an officer, and is the first female assistant chief in the history of the police department.
Chief Tevault took the head spot at the department after previously serving as assistant chief himself.