Chandler town employee recognized for rescuing ducklings from sewer

CHANDLER, Ind. (WEVV) — A town employee in Chandler is being recognized for a good deed that was done this week.
A social media post shared with 44News recognizes Chandler Sewer Inspector Allen Lillpop for bravely rescuing a flock of ducklings that became separated from their mother.
A Facebook post shared by Shad Bracklin on Thursday details the events, which unfolded as a mother duck and her ducklings were crossing the road.
As the family of ducks was crossing, Bracklin says the ducklings fell into a sewer drain, becoming separated from their mother and trapped inside.
That's where Allen Lillpop comes in, Bracklin said.
Lillpop immediately responded to the scene, removed the sewer grate, and went in to retrieve the ducklings, successfully reuniting them with their mother.
"In a world where we are constantly flooded with bad news, it’s easy to think that all is lost and that humans have lost all of their humanity," Bracklin shares. "Allen Lillpop, reminds us that perhaps not all is lost, and that the human capacity for compassion and love can often exceed our expectations."