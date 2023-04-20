 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS
OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND MUCH OF WESTERN KENTUCKY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ this morning to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085,
086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022.

* Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Chandler town employee recognized for rescuing ducklings from sewer

Chandler, Indiana town employee Allen Lillpop rescues ducklings

Chandler, Indiana town employee Allen Lillpop is being recognized after saving some ducklings that became trapped after falling through a sewer grate

CHANDLER, Ind. (WEVV) — A town employee in Chandler is being recognized for a good deed that was done this week.

A social media post shared with 44News recognizes Chandler Sewer Inspector Allen Lillpop for bravely rescuing a flock of ducklings that became separated from their mother.

A Facebook post shared by Shad Bracklin on Thursday details the events, which unfolded as a mother duck and her ducklings were crossing the road.

As the family of ducks was crossing, Bracklin says the ducklings fell into a sewer drain, becoming separated from their mother and trapped inside.

That's where Allen Lillpop comes in, Bracklin said.

Lillpop immediately responded to the scene, removed the sewer grate, and went in to retrieve the ducklings, successfully reuniting them with their mother.

"In a world where we are constantly flooded with bad news, it’s easy to think that all is lost and that humans have lost all of their humanity," Bracklin shares. "Allen Lillpop, reminds us that perhaps not all is lost, and that the human capacity for compassion and love can often exceed our expectations."

You can check out some photos and a video from Bracklin's post below.

