Chandler town employees recognized for rescuing ducklings from sewer

  • Updated
Sewer Inspector Allen Lillpop is being recognized for his work in the town of Chandler after saving some ducklings that became trapped after falling through a sewer grate.

CHANDLER, Ind. (WEVV) — Two town employees in Chandler are being recognized for a good deed that was done this week.

A social media post shared with 44News recognizes Chandler Sewer Inspector Allen Lillpop and coworker Eric Smith for bravely rescuing a flock of ducklings that became separated from their mother.

A Facebook post shared by Shad Bracklin on Thursday details the events, which unfolded as a mother duck and her ducklings were crossing the road.

As the family of ducks was crossing, Bracklin says the ducklings fell into a sewer drain, becoming separated from their mother and trapped inside.

That's where Lillpop and Smith come in, Bracklin said.

Lillpop and Smith immediately responded to the scene, removed the sewer grate, and retrieved the ducklings, successfully reuniting them with their mother.

"In a world where we are constantly flooded with bad news, it’s easy to think that all is lost and that humans have lost all of their humanity," Bracklin shares. "Allen Lillpop, reminds us that perhaps not all is lost, and that the human capacity for compassion and love can often exceed our expectations."

You can check out some photos and a video from Bracklin's post below.

