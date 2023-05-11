Charges being filed after woman admits to starting Evansville house fire, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police plan to file charges with the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office after they say a woman admitted to starting a fire at a home on East Iowa Street.
Firefighters were called to a fire at the home early Wednesday around 3:30 a.m.
The fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes, but as crews were looking for hot spots, a portion of an outside window frame fell on a firefighter sending him to the hospital.
One woman, who was also hospitalized after the incident, admitted to starting the blaze, EPD says.
Police took an arson report and said that charges were sent to the prosecutor's office to be filed.
