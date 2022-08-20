Child dead, mother being treated for severe burns after crash on Lloyd Expressway in Evansville

A young child that was pulled from a fiery Friday night crash in Evansville, Indiana has died, and the child's mother is currently being treated for severe burns, according to authorities.
The Evansville Fire Department says crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the eastbound Lloyd Expressway near Highway 41 on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
Before firefighters arrived, dispatchers told them that the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.
EFD says that passing motorists were able to pull the driver, who is the child's mother, from the burning vehicle.
When firefighters arrived and put the fire out, they discovered that a child just under the age of 2 was in the passenger area of the vehicle.
EFD says life-saving measures were taken at the scene before the child was taken to Deaconess and the mother was taken to St. Vincent with 2nd and 3rd-degree burns. Officials say they believe the mother was later flown to a Louisville hospital for further treatment.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said Saturday that the child had died.
An autopsy for the child is scheduled for noon, but their identity hasn't been released at this time.
The cause of the crash hasn't been released, but EFD says witnesses told investigators that the vehicle had abruptly swerved from the far-right lane of the Lloyd before it slammed into the concrete median.
The crash remains under investigation.