Child's death under investigation in Knox County

The death of a small child is being investigated by police in Knox County, Indiana.
The Vincennes Police Department says its officers responded to a medical incident involving a small child at a home on Hart Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, the child was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and later passed away.
Other agencies investigating the incident include the Knox County Department of Children Services, and the Knox County Coroners Office, according to police.
No other details were immediately released as the investigation remains active.