Child's death under investigation in Knox County

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, Indiana and western
Kentucky, including the following counties, in southern Illinois,
Gallatin, Saline and White. In Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In
western Kentucky, Henderson and Union.

* WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1250 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Harrisburg, Mount Vernon, Carmi,
Eldorado, Morganfield, Sturgis, Shawneetown, Breckinridge
Center, Melody Hill, Grayville, Darmstadt, Norris City,
Poseyville, Uniontown, Ridgway, New Harmony, Crossville and
Corydon.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, including the following areas, along and east of
Interstates 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving disturbance will trigger scattered to numerous
thunderstorms through this evening. Storms that repeat over
the same area will be capable of producing flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Child's death under investigation in Knox County

police lights

The death of a small child is being investigated by police in Knox County, Indiana.

The Vincennes Police Department says its officers responded to a medical incident involving a small child at a home on Hart Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the child was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and later passed away.

Other agencies investigating the incident include the Knox County Department of Children Services, and the Knox County Coroners Office, according to police.

No other details were immediately released as the investigation remains active.

