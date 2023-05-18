Christopher Columbus’ Pinta Replica tour is here in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — You can now set sail on a replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous Pinta ship at the Nu Plaza Yacht Club.
The Pinta was the first Ship to sight land on the famous voyage of discovery on October 12th, 1492.
A Replica of the Portuguese Caravel used by Columbus and many early explorers is open for dockside educational tours.
44News spoke with Captain Stephen Sanger on the reason for these tours, “The people that come down to visit the ship is what helps keep the ship afloat. Traveling from city to city so people get that opportunity to walk on board living history.”
In 2005, the Pinta was built by 8th Generation Portuguese Shipwrights using the same methods and hand tools that were used to build the original in the 15th Century.
44News spoke with visitor, Anne Hansen, on her reason for her visit today, “I love old seafaring stories like Horatio and Hornblower, and things like that, and just thought it would be so cool to see an actual clipper ship.”
Historians consider this ship “the space shuttle of the 15th Century.”
Tickets are purchased at the Ship between 9 A.M.-5 P.M. and no reservations are necessary.
Everyone is invited to explore the Pinta for self guided tours until 21st.