Circle K offering 30¢ off per-gallon at the pump for three hours on Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — "Circle K Day" is here, and the convenience store and gas station chain is offering several deals for customers.
For Circle K day on Thursday, Aug. 31, Circle K is offering 30¢ off per-gallon at the pump from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Circle K will also be offering 50% off on other purchases of things like dispensed drinks, hot foods items, electric vehicle charging, and car washes.
For more information or to find a location near you, you can head to circlek.com/circle-k-day.