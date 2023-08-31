 Skip to main content
Circle K offering 30¢ off per-gallon at the pump for three hours on Thursday

Other discount deals on food, drink, and services

  • Updated
  • 0
Circle K

Over 5,000 Circle K locations are offering 30 cents off per-gallon at the pump from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. local time

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — "Circle K Day" is here, and the convenience store and gas station chain is offering several deals for customers.

For Circle K day on Thursday, Aug. 31, Circle K is offering 30¢ off per-gallon at the pump from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Circle K will also be offering 50% off on other purchases of things like dispensed drinks, hot foods items, electric vehicle charging, and car washes.

For more information or to find a location near you, you can head to circlek.com/circle-k-day.

