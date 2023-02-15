 Skip to main content
City leaders accepting bids for construction of new pickleball courts at Wesselman Park

Digital rendering of pickleball project at Wesselman Park

Digital rendering of pickleball project at Wesselman Park. Designs subject to change.

Plans to build two dozen new pickleball courts at Wesselman Park in Evansville are moving forward.

City leaders are now accepting bids for the construction of the 24 new pickleball courts at the park.

When the project is complete, the courts will be located in an unused space next to the tennis courts. Plans currently include several covered by an open pavilion, with the rest of the courts uncovered.

Officials previously approved for bond for the project last fall.

City leaders say the project will benefit the entire community.

