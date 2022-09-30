City of Evansville offering special METS shuttles during Fall Festival

The City of Evansville will be providing lunch-time shuttles to and from the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

Starting on the first day of the Fall Festival, the city will off the shuttle service to the public from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m.

In addition to the Fall Festival Lunch Shuttle, the city says that a Fall Festival Evening Express will be offered as well, with first departure to the festival scheduled at 5:15 p.m. each day throughout the festival, with last departure from the festival at 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

With the special METS shuttle offerings throughout the annual festival, the city says that there will also be several route detours as well.

The city says that standard bus fairs will apply for all passengers utilizing the special shuttle services throughout the Fall Festival.

You can see full details on the Fall Festival Lunch Shuttle, the lunch shuttle's stop locations, the Fall Festival Evening Express, and METS route detours in the documents below.

Fall Festival Lunch Shuttle:

Fall Festival Lunch Shuttle Stops:

Fall Festival Evening Express:

METS Route Detours and Bus Stops During Fall Festival: