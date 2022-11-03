City of Evansville preparing for annual Christmas tree lighting at Civic Center

City officials in Evansville, Indiana, have made plans to hold an annual Christmas ceremony at the Civic Center.
An announcement from the city says that Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be welcoming the start of the holiday season with the lighting of the city's official Christmas tree on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m.
The community is invited to attend the annual tree lighting ceremony, which will feature a performance from the Central High School Varsity Choir, in addition to remarks from Mayor Winnecke.
This year's donated tree, a 22-foot-tall 16-foot-wide Norway Spruce, is expected to arrive at the Civic Center on the morning of Friday, Nov. 4, ahead of the lighting ceremony. It will be decorated with approximately 25,000 shining lights, which were also donated courtesy of Advanced Network and Computer Services, and topped with a lighted “e” signifying everyone is welcome.
The tree will remain on display in front of the Civic Center, located at 1 NW Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in downtown Evansville, through the holiday season before being removed on Jan. 1, 2023.
You can RSVP to this year's tree lighting event on Facebook.