City of Evansville searching for this year's Christmas tree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — With the holiday season around the corner, the City of Evansville is in search of a new Christmas tree.
Each year, the City displays a Christmas tree in front of the Civic Center and holds a lighting ceremony for the community to enjoy.
If you're considering donating a tree for this year's display, there are a few qualifications that must be met.
The City says the tree should be a solid evergreen, taller than 20 feet, and firm on all sides.
Anyone interested in donating a tree can contact the city.