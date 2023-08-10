 Skip to main content
City of Evansville searching for this year's Christmas tree

Evansville Civic Center Christmas Tree

The City of Evansville is looking for a Christmas tree donation for this year's display outside the Civic Center.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — With the holiday season around the corner, the City of Evansville is in search of a new Christmas tree.

Each year, the City displays a Christmas tree in front of the Civic Center and holds a lighting ceremony for the community to enjoy.

If you're considering donating a tree for this year's display, there are a few qualifications that must be met.

The City says the tree should be a solid evergreen, taller than 20 feet, and firm on all sides.

Anyone interested in donating a tree can contact the city.

