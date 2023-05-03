City of Evansville transforming Fulton Avenue Park basketball court in new project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The City of Evansville is partnering up with clothing brand "19nine" and nonprofit organization "Project Backboard" to transform the basketball court at Fulton Avenue Park.
The city's parks department will be partnering with the two groups to renovate the park's basketball court into a work of art, featuring a mural of the city map.
City officials say the project will happen sometime this summer, and that the public-private partnership addresses another "need" that was identified in the new 5-Year Parks Master Plan.
Fulton Park is located at the corner of West Franklin Street and North Fulton Avenue.
More details on the project, 19nine, and Project Backboard can be found on the city's website.