City of Evansville working to improve parks through development of 5-year Master Plan

City leaders in Evansville, Indiana, say they're working to improve the city's Department of Parks and Recreation through the continued development of the department's five-year master plan.
An update from the mayor's office shared Wednesday says that one thing identified by the Evansville Parks Department's Master Plan process was the immediate need for more Parks Department maintenance staff.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and City Council leadership have agreed to add another Parks Department maintenance team to the 2023 budget proposal.
We're told the team will include three mowing crew positions and a truck driver position.
In addition to the new maintenance team, officials with the Parks Department say the department's Master Plan will also focus on other areas within the department, such as prioritizing feedback and recommendations from low-income populations and communities of color that utilize neighborhood parks and rec. services.
Officials say the City hired James Mosley, owner of Envirokinetics Inc., to organize and execute a more robust effort to seek input from those communities.
“I am delighted and excited to be a part of this important project,” said Mosley. “My role will focus on taking a deep dive in soliciting input and feedback from low income and minority community residents for inclusion into the plan.”
Outreach efforts will include engaging social clubs, African-American sororities and fraternities, faith-based communities, local minority-owned businesses, neighborhood associations and other community champions.
As for what's next, the Parks Department leadership team and Mayor Winnecke's senior staff are in the process of visiting all City parks. We're told the team has been assessing and taking inventory of all existing land, equipment, and other amenities.
“We're expecting our Master Plan consultant to provide a broad assessment of our department,” said Deputy Mayor/interim Parks Director Steve Schaefer. “It’s essential that we have a ground-level understanding of what we’re doing right and what needs to be improved.”
