City of Evansville's official Christmas tree arrives at Civic Center

The City of Evansville's official Christmas tree arrived on Friday morning.
The 22-foot-tall 16-foot-wide Norway Spruce was put in place at the Civic Center early Friday morning ahead of the annual tree-lighting ceremony, which is scheduled for Nov. 17 at 5 p.m.
The community is invited to attend that event, which will feature a performance from the Central High School Varsity Choir, in addition to remarks by Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.
The ceremony will also include the activation of some 25,000 shining lights, and the tree's "e" topper signifying "everyone is welcome."
After the lighting ceremony, the tree will remain on display at the Civic Center until Jan. 1, 2023.