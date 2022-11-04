 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and cause a few power outages. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

City of Evansville's official Christmas tree arrives at Civic Center

  • 0
The City of Evansville's official Christmas tree arrived at the Civic Center on Friday morning

The City of Evansville's official 2022 Christmas tree arrived at the Civic Center on Friday morning (Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer)

The City of Evansville's official Christmas tree arrived on Friday morning.

The 22-foot-tall 16-foot-wide Norway Spruce was put in place at the Civic Center early Friday morning ahead of the annual tree-lighting ceremony, which is scheduled for Nov. 17 at 5 p.m.

The community is invited to attend that event, which will feature a performance from the Central High School Varsity Choir, in addition to remarks by Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

The ceremony will also include the activation of some 25,000 shining lights, and the tree's "e" topper signifying "everyone is welcome."

After the lighting ceremony, the tree will remain on display at the Civic Center until Jan. 1, 2023.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you