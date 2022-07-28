City of Huntingburg gets $3M grant to upgrade wastewater treatment facility

Officials in the Dubois County, Indiana community of Huntingburg say the city has received a large amount of funding for upgrades to its wastewater treatment facility.
A Thursday morning release from the city said the $3.2 million in grant funding from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) had been awarded for upgrades to the facility.
According to the city, the funding will be used to provide extra capacity at the wastewater treatment facility, benefiting current residents and businesses while also allowing for more growth in the city.
“We are grateful to the EDA for recognizing the importance of continued development for our community,” says Huntingburg Mayor Steve Schwinghamer. “I appreciate the many partners including Commonwealth Engineers, Indiana 15 Regional Planning Commission, USDA, the Huntingburg Common Council, Clerk-Treasurer Tom Dippel, City Attorney Phil Schneider, our Bond Council Buzz Krohn, Wastewater Superintendent Brad Coomer, and the many others involved in achieving this grant. We look forward to bidding the project this winter and adding growth capacity to our wastewater system.”
The city's statement says that the EDA grant will be matched with $16.6 million loan from USDA Rural Development, which is expected to generate approximately $43 million in private investment while creating eight jobs and retaining 1,850 jobs.