City-wide boil order issued in Mt. Vernon due to high turbidity levels

A city-wide boil order has been issued in Mt. Vernon, Indiana.

Officials with the city say that results from regular monitoring on Tuesday showed turbidity levels higher than they should be, meaning an increased chance that the city's water could contain disease-causing organisms.

All residents in the city are now being ordered to boil and cool any water that will be used for consumption. They say the water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil, and then boiled for two minutes.

When the boil order is lifted, the city says that the public will be notified.

More information on turbidity and the boil order can be seen in the note sent out by the city below, or in a new window here.

