CK Newsome Center closes as cooling center after air conditioning breaks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The CK Newsome Center is no longer an option for those looking to get out of the heat in Evansville.
The facility was open as a cooling shelter for anyone looking to get out of the hot weather, but officials say it will no longer be an option until further notice.
Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says that the building's HVAC system shut down overnight, and is now awaiting major repairs. As of Tuesday morning, he said the temperature inside the building was around 82 degrees.
While the building does remain open, all Parks Department programming there has also been cancelled for the day.
Officials say that if you need a place to cool off, you can always go to one of the city's public library locations.