Claire Dugan joins Cops Connecting With Kids for trip to Disney World

Seventy-two students from 10 local schools are on an unforgettable trip at Walt Disney World. It’s part of Evansville Police Department’s Cops Connecting with Kids program.
It started in 2015 when a local school decided to figure out a way to give kids a break from the classroom and have some fun.
The school asked EPD if they could help chaperone and the program grew from there.
It’s a program that’s taken nearly 300 kids to Disney so far.
This year’s group will have four whole days to explore all the parks of Disney World.
44News reporter Claire Dugan is on the trip.
