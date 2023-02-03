 Skip to main content
Claire Dugan joins Cops Connecting With Kids for trip to Disney World

Seventy-two students from 10 local schools are on an unforgettable trip at Walt Disney World. It’s part of Evansville Police Department’s Cops Connecting with Kids program.

It started in 2015 when a local school decided to figure out a way to give kids a break from the classroom and have some fun.

The school asked EPD if they could help chaperone and the program grew from there.

It’s a program that’s taken nearly 300 kids to Disney so far.

This year’s group will have four whole days to explore all the parks of Disney World.

44News reporter Claire Dugan is on the trip.

See her stories below.

44News Reporter Claire Dugan had the chance to tag along with Cops Connecting With Kids as the group headed to Disney World on Monday.

It's day two of Cops Connecting With Kids at Disney, and the group, along with 44News Reporter Claire Dugan, got to get an up-close look at Animal Kingdom.

It's day three of Cops Connecting With Kids trip to Disney. 44News Reporter Claire Dugan shows us the groups latest adventures at Magic Kingdom.

Claire Dugan 44News gives us a look at Thursday's adventures during day four of the Cops Connecting With Kids Disney trip.

