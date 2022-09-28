Coffee With a Cop happening in Tell City

Another Tri-State community is being invited to participate in a "Coffee With a Cop" event.
Law enforcement officials in Perry County, Indiana, are inviting the community to this latest event.
It's happening from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Tell City, at the McDonald's restaurant at 149 E. Highway 66.
Both the Tell City Police Department and the Perry county Sheriff's Office will be in attendance for the Coffee With a Cop event.
The community is invited to join members of both agencies on the day of the event for a conversation over a cup of coffee.