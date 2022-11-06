'College Goal Sunday' event held at Ivy Tech Evansville

With the cost of higher education continuing to rise, Ivy Tech Community College wants to help lessen the financial burden for prospective students.
"USI, UE, and Ivy Tech here to help complete the FAFSA with free help - hoping to kind of demystify something that can be a little overwhelming," said Casey Trela, Director of Financial Aid at Ivy Tech Evansville.
This was one of many events held as part of College Goal Sunday throughout the State of Indiana. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid is based on income and utilizes tax information to determine what funds are available to help pay tuition.
"It is really kind of the linchpin, really kind of the first thing students need to do to determine what types of aid and funding opportunities are available for their college educational journey," Trela added.
The FAFSA can be a difficult process to navigate, but is vital to ensure you're not leaving money on the table. With the help of financial aid experts, the form can be filed with ease for those that are not familiar with the process.
"It was very painless, very easy. The possibility of a grant was already displayed for an amount that would be able to help us out," said Jennifer Divito, parent of a college bound student.
For many students, these grants are what make going to college possible - allowing them to continue their education that they might not otherwise be able to afford.
"For people that are struggling financially I think it's really important to get it, because it will help them a lot if they like really really want to go to college and fulfill their passions," said future college student Adrianna Rodriguez.
The state deadline to file the FAFSA for the 2023-2024 school year is April 15th in order to be considered for scholarships and grants.