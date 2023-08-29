 Skip to main content
Comedian Theo Von bringing latest tour to Evansville

  • Updated
Theo Von coming to the Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A popular comedian is bringing his latest tour to Evansville.

Officials with the Ford Center say Theo Von will be coming on Nov. 15 as part of his "Return of the Rat" tour.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Ford Center Ticket Office, and online via Ticketmaster.

In addition to his live performances, Von has a new comedy special on Netflix, and also garners millions of monthly listeners on his podcasts. His last live comedy tour finished up in the spring of 2020.

For more tour dates and tickets you can also visit Von's website at theovon.com/tour.

