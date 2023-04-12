Community invited to 14th annual Big Man on Campus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The community is invited to celebrate some outstanding senior male students from local high schools.
It's all a part of this year's 14th Annual Big Man on Campus presented by Youth Resources of Southwestern Indiana.
The pageant-like competition highlights the talents, smarts, charisma, and school spirit of each of the contestants.
The 2023 BMOC contestants include:
- Mr. Harrison-David Montero
- Mr. Mater Dei-Levi Kunkler
- Mr. Memorial-Gavin McMinn
- Mr. North-Grasen Nance
- Mr. Reitz-Paul Sellers
- Mr. Signature-Alex Reynolds
All proceeds from the event benefit Youth Resources' Teen Advisory Council and the 130 student members who serve and lead the community throughout the year.
This year's BMOC will take place Thursday, April 13th at St. Vincent Manor Auditorium.
Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $7 for students and $12 for adults.
Tickets are limited, so if you'd like to purchase one click here.
Our very own 44News Morning Anchor Megan DiVenti will also be a host for this year's pageant!
Youth Resources aims to inspire and develop youth in the community to a life dedicated to leadership, service, and civic engagement.
To learn more about Youth Resources click here.